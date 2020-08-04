DEADLINE ALERT for VRCA, DB, and BAYRY: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Class Period: September 16, 2019 – June 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's proprietary applicator used for VP-102 posed certain safety risks if the instructions were not properly followed; (2) that, as a result, Verrica would incorporate certain user features to mitigate the safety risk; (3) that the addition of the user feature would require additional testing for stability supportive data; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, regulatory approval for VP-102 was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Class Period: November 7, 2017 – July 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Deutsche Bank had failed to remediate deficiencies related to AML, its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, and its U.S. operations' troubled condition; (2) that as a result, the Bank failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ("Epstein") and two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, which were both the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct; (3) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank's financial results and reputation; and (4) as a result, the Bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:BAYRY)

Class Period: May 23, 2016 – March 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the acquisition of Monsanto would cause the Company to suffer from exposure to massive judgements and reputational damage if lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup product were successful; (2) that the Company's positive statements about the prospects of the Monsanto acquisition and the benefits it would create were false; (3) as a result, the Company's public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading.

