Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alector to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020

Globe Newswire  
August 04, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that Sabah Oney, Ph.D., chief business officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the event.

About Alector
Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company's product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts
Media
Erica Jefferson
Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
Alector, Inc.
301-928-4650
erica.jefferson@alector.com

1AB
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

or

Investors:
Alector, Inc.
ir@alector.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com