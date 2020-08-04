Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter Results
MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII, DII.A))
|CONFERENCE CALL:
|OPEN TO:
|Analysts, investors and all interested parties
|DATE:
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|TIME:
|9:00 AM Eastern Time
|CALL:
|1-877-223-4471
THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (AUGUST 10™) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.
Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.
If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 5155159 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 as of 12:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.
NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000 prior to the day of the conference call.
Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.
