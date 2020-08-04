Optinose Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

Company reports second quarter 2020 XHANCE net revenue of $10.3 million



Second quarter 2020 XHANCE prescriptions increased 84% from second quarter 2019

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and provided operational updates.

"XHANCE prescription volume continued to grow in the second quarter, which was impressive given the major disruptions to patient volumes and care pathways within ENT and allergy physician practices," stated CEO Peter Miller. "XHANCE had exceptionally strong market share growth, demonstrating remarkable resilience, as we successfully adapted our business to the COVID-19 environment. We are excited by the potential for XHANCE to continue to grow and recently announced a co-promotion with kaléo that will amplify our effort. We look forward to a strong partnership that we believe can have meaningful impact."

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights

XHANCE Prescriptions

The number of XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate) prescriptions increased by 84% from second quarter 2019 to second quarter 2020.

Kaléo Co-Promotion Agreement

In July the Company announced the signing of an agreement with kaléo, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to building innovative solutions for serious and life-threatening medical conditions, to co-promote XHANCE. Under the terms of the agreement, kaléo will promote XHANCE to an agreed-upon audience of office-based healthcare professionals, which is expected to increase promotional reach and frequency starting by the fourth quarter of 2020. The audience includes nearly 6,000 prescribers about half of whom are outside of the current Optinose called-on universe of approximately 10,000 healthcare professionals.

OPN-019

In June the Company announced the initiation of development of a new product candidate, OPN-019. OPN-019 will combine the Company's proprietary nasal Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) technology with an antiseptic that has been recently shown in third party in vitro studies to kill the virus that causes COVID-19. Because components of the drug-device combination product candidate, including both the active drug and delivery device, are currently commercially available in the U.S., the Company expects to be able to rapidly progress to a meeting with FDA to discuss an IND and then onward to clinical trials. The Company is focused on supporting the initial stages of development within its current operating expense plan and intends to seek grants, partnerships, and/or other sources of capital to fund future development.

Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal Publications

Pooled analysis of the Company's NAVIGATE I and II phase 3 clinical trials highlighting improvement in quality of life and health status measures were published in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology1.

In addition, results from VIZUALIZE, a study using nasal endoscopy video to evaluate the efficacy and safety of XHANCE twice daily in adults with bilateral nasal polyps were published in Rhinology2, the official journal of the International Rhinologic Society.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net product revenues

The Company generated $10.3 million and $17.3 million in net product revenues from sales of XHANCE during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Costs and expenses and net loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, research and development expenses were $5.5 million and $10.4 million, respectively and selling, general and administrative expenses were $25.7 million and $52.8 million, respectively. The net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $25.9 million, or $0.56 per share (basic and diluted) and $54.7 million, or $1.19 per share (basic and diluted), respectively.

Cash

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $125.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

Corporate Guidance

XHANCE Net Revenue per Prescription

The Company expects XHANCE average net revenue per prescription to improve through the remainder of 2020.

Operating Expenses

The Company expects total GAAP operating expenses (selling, general & administrative expenses and research & development expenses) for 2020 to be in the range of $131 - $136 million, of which the Company expects stock-based compensation to be approximately $11 million.

Chronic Sinusitis Clinical Trials

The Company expects top-line results from both of its clinical trials evaluating XHANCE as a potential treatment for Chronic Sinusitis in the second half of 2021.

OptiNose, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Net product revenues $ 10,272 $ 6,677 $ 17,334 $ 10,653 Licensing revenues — — — 500 Total revenues 10,272 6,677 17,334 11,153 Costs and expenses: Cost of product sales 1,700 1,089 3,056 1,827 Research and development 5,474 5,295 10,406 9,857 Selling, general and administrative 25,697 26,000 52,757 52,340 Total costs and expenses 32,871 32,384 66,219 64,024 Loss from operations (22,599 ) (25,707 ) (48,885 ) (52,871 ) Other expense 3,253 1,670 5,823 3,380 Net loss $ (25,852 ) $ (27,377 ) $ (54,708 ) $ (56,251 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.36 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 45,908,104 41,310,068 45,907,133 41,283,478





OptiNose, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,266 $ 147,144 Other assets 27,782 25,506 Total assets $ 153,048 $ 172,650 Total current liabilities $ 34,898 $ 36,139 Long-term debt, net 104,947 74,531 Other liabilities 594 397 Total stockholders' equity 12,609 61,583 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 153,048 $ 172,650



About Optinose

Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S., the U.K. and Norway. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and include, among others, statements relating to: the impact of, our plans regarding and the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential for continued XHANCE growth; the expected commencement of promotional activities by kaléo by the fourth quarter of 2020 and the potential benefits of those activities; the Company's development plans and objectives for OPN-019, the potential benefits of OPN-019 and the Company's intention to fund initial development of OPN-019 within its current operating expense plan and to seek grants, partnerships and/or other sources of capital to fund future development; the Company's plans to seek approval for a follow-on indication for XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis and the expectation of top line results from both of its chronic sinusitis trials in second half 2021; expectation that XHANCE average net revenue per prescription will improve through the remainder of 2020; projected Company GAAP operating expenses and stock-based compensation for 2020; and other statements regarding the Company's future operations, financial performance, financial position, prospects, objectives; and other future events. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition; physician and patient acceptance of XHANCE; the Company's ability to maintain adequate third-party reimbursement for XHANCE (market access); market opportunities for XHANCE may be smaller than expected; the effectiveness of kaléo's sales representatives in promoting XHANCE; risks, uncertainties and delays relating to product development, the initiation, enrollment, completion and results of clinical trials and the regulatory approval process; risks that results seen in preclinical studies may not be replicated in humans; intense competition for vaccines and other therapies for COVID-19; the Company's ability to grow XHANCE prescriptions and net revenues; unanticipated costs and expenses; the Company's ability to comply with the covenants and other terms of the note purchase agreement entered into with funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP; risks and uncertainties relating to intellectual property; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available at www.sec.gov. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

