HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Reimagines Annual Event for 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® today announced details of its reimagined event for 2020. Now scheduled to take place October 27 – 30, 2020, the essential conference will adopt a no-cost, virtual model, giving the HR community access to exhibits of the new technology, thought leadership and expert guidance in a fully digital format.



Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, shared, "In a world where things are changing daily, what we did yesterday doesn't necessarily fit today. Consistent with our long-standing commitment as a premier brand serving our community, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition is pivoting to meet the times. By going entirely virtual, we're safely building new avenues for our attendees, while continuing to deliver world-class access to the technologies and resources that will help HR navigate the now and what lies ahead."

The four-day 2020 event will feature live-streamed sessions plus daily keynotes from industry thought leaders, including Josh Bersin and Jason Averbook, an engaging expo hall and networking opportunities all within a single digital platform. Attendees will be able to meet with one another using an easy-to-use scheduling tool, participate in one-on-one meetings, join group chats, visit different expo booths, enter relaxation and networking lounges and move across the event space for maximum benefit and interaction.

As part of the reimagined 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition, the updated agenda will cover the hottest topics and include HR Tech talks, roundtables, product demonstrations, solution sessions and case studies. Additional details will be posted in the upcoming weeks.

To register for free, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world's leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .









Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Rennette Fortune LRP Publications 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rfortune@lrp.com Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com