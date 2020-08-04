Moovila® Welcomes Jason Seiden as Chief Marketing Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moovila ,® the world's smartest project management software, today announced that Jason Seiden has joined the company's executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. In this capacity, Seiden brings decades of experience building external and internal communication strategies for B2B SaaS organizations.



"Jason has a broad and deep understanding of what it takes to build meaningful relationships with customers at scale," said Mike Psenka, Moovila president and CEO. "His experiences—driving user adoption of enterprise software such as LinkedIn and Ultimate Software, founding a technology company with a successful exit and creating ‘mass customized' content to generate industry-wide change—will all help accelerate Moovila's next phase of growth. Jason has already demonstrated that he can bring clarity of vision, effective communication and inspirational leadership to our team."

As CMO, Seiden will be responsible for overseeing marketing strategies related to growth, communications, product marketing and brand, sharing, "Moovila's team, product and mission all resonate deeply with me. The software's intelligence is unparalleled in the market, with visualizations and features that eliminate much of the friction that gets in the way of effective execution. As someone who has made a career of improving organizations' execution capacity by eliminating ‘communication surface tension,' I recognize when tools come along with the power to reshape human potential fundamentally. This is one of them. I couldn't be more excited to help bring it to market."

Moovila helps companies execute by building tools that make it exponentially easier for teams to get rid of friction and delays. Moovila's critical path visualization, dynamic calendar integrations and structured task assignment hand-offs are just a few of the features that allow "accidental project managers" to maintain PMO-levels of accountability, governance and accuracy.

Seiden's career has focused on scaling change through improvements in communications, both in the roles he has played as well as the companies he has supported. As a consultant, Seiden was one of the first to correlate teams' soft skills with financial performance, developing tools and an approach that positioned him to be selected as the first LinkedIn-certified service provider in North America. Seiden co-founded the first employee storytelling software designed explicitly for employer branding and most recently worked with Ultimate Software as a Service Excellence Fellow. Seiden is president of the board of DisruptHR Chicago and a sought-after guest and speaker for HR and HR Technology forums.

About Moovila®

Moovila® connects people and work in a single integrated environment bringing intelligence, automation and insights into a collaborative project management platform. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating the real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work.

Moovila empowers customers with clear and simple process design tools, automatic scheduling, real-life capacity management and analytics, IoT connectivity and a suite of collaboration and accountability tools all designed to connect and consolidate every aspect of work management. For the first time, organizations can manage their entire work ecosystem using the same data on the same platform, gaining a single source of truth. For more information, visit www.Moovila.com .

