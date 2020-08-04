Inphi Acquires Resources from Arrive Technologies to Expand Design Resource Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that it has acquired certain assets from Arrive Technologies, located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The addition of these resources will provide Inphi with front-end design, verification, validation and firmware skills that complement Inphi's existing design teams in Singapore and Vietnam. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



"Resource allocation for new projects is an industry challenge. With the acquisition of resources from Arrive, we are now able to dedicate a world-class engineering team to projects targeting our cloud and telecom customers," said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi Corporation. "We welcome the team from Arrive to the Inphi family and are excited to advance our shared commitments in driving successful customer engagement, industry-leading innovation and best of class execution."

Arrive Technologies, founded in 2001, has 112 employees primarily located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The team from Arrive has strong design capabilities in embedded software, digital ASIC, post silicon validation and FPGA emulation. The team has designed highly complex transport framers and products including pseudowire and circuit emulation functions with domain expertise including, but not limited to, OTN/SONET, FEC, PTP, and Security (IPsec). Arrive had been engaged with many of Inphi's system OEM customers in the cloud, telecom and 5G markets. The team's front-end design and firmware capabilities complement Inphi's skill sets in South East Asia, with our analog and optical design teams, and analog layout teams in Singapore, our existing digital backend team in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and our operations center in Penang, Malaysia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "believe," "will," and "expect," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include (without limitation) statements regarding the acquisition of Arrive and expectations regarding the impact thereof, including impact on talent acquisition, customer service, as well as the financial impacts of the acquisition. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: Inphi's ability to successfully integrate the assets of Arrive, including retention of key personnel of Arrive and maintaining sales to existing Arrive customers, the impact on Inphi's financial performance, the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products, the ability to commercialize technology, unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and "bring to market" plan for products, trends and fluctuations in the industry, changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers, unpredictability of suppliers, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to move product sales to production levels, the ability to compete for client design-in opportunities, the ability to cross-sell to new clients and to diversify, and the success of product sales in new markets or of recently produced product offerings, including bundled product solutions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Inphi filings with the SEC, and in its other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to Inphi as of the date hereof, and Inphi assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

