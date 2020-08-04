Market Overview

Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 04, 2020 7:00am   Comments
CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Primary Logo

