Diversicare to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Globe Newswire  
August 03, 2020 5:40pm   Comments
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX:DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after the market closes. Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. During this call, company executives will be reviewing the second quarter of 2020 and providing specific information about the Company's experiences with COVID-19 in its centers.

To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 800-926-5431, enter Access Code 21966734 and an Operator will connect you to the call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through August 13, 2020, by dialing 800-633-8284 and entering Access Code 21966734.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in nine states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 62 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 7,329 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.

Company Contact: Investor Relations:
  James R. McKnight, Jr.   Kerry D. Massey
  Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
  615-771-7575   615-771-7575

