Casella Waste Systems Appoints Rose Stuckey Kirk to Board of Directors

RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. ("Casella") (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced today the appointment of Rose Stuckey Kirk to Casella's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective July 31, 2020.



Ms. Kirk is currently the Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer and Marketing Executive of Verizon Communications Corporation ("Verizon"), a leading provider of communications, information and entertainment products and services worldwide. Ms. Kirk oversees the strategic direction for all of Verizon's social impact marketing activity. In addition, Ms. Kirk is responsible for the company's corporate social responsibility investment strategy and programmatic buildout.

"We are excited to welcome Rose to our Board and we are looking forward to her contributions," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. "Rose is an experienced leader who has held numerous leadership positions in operations, sales and customer service, product development and marketing. She has been instrumental in driving the social innovation work of Verizon, and we are thrilled for her to bring these important skills and perspectives to our Board to help us to further build our engagement with important stakeholders."

"In addition to Rose's leadership role at Verizon, she is an award-winning journalist and has served as a lecturer, panelist and guest speaker on a host of topics including mobility in education, women in the workplace, and the role of corporations in creating a sustainable future," Casella said.

Ms. Kirk joined Verizon in 1998 and has held various leadership positions in sales, customer service, wholesale operations, product development and marketing at Verizon. Ms. Kirk is a member of the Women's Leadership Board of the Harvard Kennedy School, the World Economic Forum Initiative on Education, Gender and Work, and the Executive Leadership Council. She is past chair of the board of Dress for Success Worldwide and a former trustee, finance committee member and strategic planning chair for Gill St Bernard's School. Ms. Kirk holds a BS in Communications from Arkansas State University-Jonesboro.

The appointment of Ms. Kirk expands Casella's Board to ten members, eight of whom are independent directors. Ms. Kirk will fill a vacancy on the Board as a Class III director and was appointed to the Board's Compensation Committee.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com .

