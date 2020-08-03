89bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Rohan Palekar, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020 on Monday, August 10 , 2020 at 11:30 AM ET and the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.



The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company's website at https://ir.89bio.com/events-and-presentations . The replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of NASH and for the treatment of SHTG. BIO89-100 is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21 that is currently in a proof of concept Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with NASH or NAFLD and a high risk of NASH. 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. Visit 89bio.com for more information.



