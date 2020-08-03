Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

89bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 03, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Rohan Palekar, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020 on Monday, August 10 , 2020 at 11:30 AM ET and the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company's website at https://ir.89bio.com/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of NASH and for the treatment of SHTG. BIO89-100 is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21 that is currently in a proof of concept Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with NASH or NAFLD and a high risk of NASH. 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. Visit 89bio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
investors@89bio.com

Media Contact:
Lori Rosen
LDR Communications
917-553-6808
lori@ldrcommunications.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com