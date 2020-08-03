BrandTech® Stud Welding Machine First of its Type to Receive UL & CSA Listings

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Specialists by BrandSafway has announced it received Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) listings for BrandTech® Precision Welding (BT-PW), its software-driven stud welding machine. The BT-PW 1600 system uses a drawn arc welding process to weld special fasteners and anchoring systems for refractory products and other industrial and commercial applications. Industrial Specialists, a member of the American Welding Society, is the world's first manufacturer to achieve UL and CSA listings for digital-driven drawn arc stud welding equipment.

"We pursued these listings to enhance customer confidence in the operational safety and reliability of BrandTech products," said Dave Witsken, BrandSafway Energy and Industrial Division president. "We demand the highest level of safety in everything we do. Innovation is critical in the demanding markets where we operate; equally important, however, is safe, quality products that are independently evaluated by respected third parties, and we are pleased to have achieved that with both UL and CSA."

Faster and Safer

The BT-PW 1600 system also offers up to eight times greater productivity compared to shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), so contractors can reduce the duration of refractory installation or repair, shortening their overall turnaround and outage schedules.

As an added benefit, stud welding can eliminate or reduce the need for respiratory protection and ventilation during welding, especially of stainless steel. The process can generate as little as 0.059 micrograms per cubic meter of hexavalent chromium, which is far less than the permissible exposure level of five micrograms per cubic meter.

Unique System

"Outside of its technical performance, we wanted to give the BT-PW 1600 the ultimate performance test by submitting it for third-party certification," explained Witsken. "Managing UL and CSA testing logistics was challenging, because no manufacturer had submitted a similar product previously. Being first isn't easy, but it is rewarding."

For more information about BrandTech® Precision Welding, visit www.brandtechwelding.com.

About Industrial Specialists

Industrial Specialists LLC provides customers with more than 35 years of refractory installation experience. With 600-plus expert refractory specialists and supervisors, Industrial Specialists offers solutions for all phases of refractory construction, including turnarounds, major revamps, maintenance and new construction projects. Industrial Specialists, which has three locations in Louisiana and Texas, provides superior capabilities and delivers results that are safe, on time and on budget — even in the most challenging environments.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

