Afya Limited to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 27

NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on August 28 at 11:00 AM EDT.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 4179959) by dialing +1 (877) 591-8865 or +1 (336) 698-3012. An audio replay of the call will be available through September 02, 2020 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 4179959. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.afya.com.br/.

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

