Intercept to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 10, 2020

Globe Newswire  
August 03, 2020 8:08am   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results prior to market open on Monday, August 10, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast hosted by Intercept management at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available on the investor page of our website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com or by calling (855) 232-3919 (toll-free domestic) or (315) 625-6894 (international) passcode 5073644. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Investor inquiries: investors@interceptpharma.com

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com

Source: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

