Celldex to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Call

Globe Newswire  
August 03, 2020 8:01am   Comments
HAMPTON, N.J., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close. Celldex executives will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT on the same day to review the second quarter  financial results and to provide an update on key research and development and business objectives for the remainder of 2020.

The conference call and presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by going to the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex Therapeutics website at www.celldex.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 446-2782 (within the United States) or (847) 413-3235 (outside the United States). The passcode is 49870841.

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is developing targeted therapeutics to address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes immunotherapies and other targeted biologics derived from a broad set of complementary technologies which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 433-3161
scavanaugh@celldex.com

