Neos Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call on August 10th, 2020

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results at the opening of U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 10, 2020. Neos management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a company update at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 388-8985 for domestic calls, or +1 (562) 912-2654 for international callers, and referencing conference ID number 9973807. A live audio webcast for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investors.neostx.com/ and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are three approved products utilizing the Company's novel microparticle delivery technology. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com .



