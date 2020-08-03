Market Overview

Harsco Corporation to Present at Series of Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 03, 2020 8:00am   Comments
CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC), a global, market leading provider of  environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in a number of upcoming virtual investor conferences. The Company will be represented by Chief Financial Officer Pete Minan and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin at the following:

  • Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 5;
  • Stifel Waste 360 (Virtual) Investor Conference on August 10; and
  • Seaport Summer Investor (Virtual) Conference on August 26.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

To view Harsco's latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report (2019-2020), please visit: https://www.harsco.com/sustainability.

Investor Contact
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		 Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com 

 

