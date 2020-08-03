Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cabaletta Bio to Present at Multiple August Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 03, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in fireside chats at the following upcoming August investor conferences:

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. ET.
  • 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the company's website at www.cabalettabio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTesTM phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. For more information about the clinical trial, please see www.clinicaltrials.gov. The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

Contacts:
Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com