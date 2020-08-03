NIO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") (NYSE:NIO), a pioneer in China's premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 11, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 11, 2020).

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China's premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater smart premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and plans to commence deliveries in 2020.

