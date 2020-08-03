ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kenneth Kobayashi, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

SINGAPORE, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN, TPEx:6497)), a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Kenneth Kobayashi has been appointed Chief Medical Officer. Dr Kobayashi will be based in California and will be responsible for the global clinical development of ASLAN's pipeline, including the lead program, ASLAN004, an antibody that blocks the IL-13 receptor, which is being developed for atopic dermatitis (AD).



Dr Kobayashi has more than 25 years of experience in drug development, clinical practice and regulatory affairs as a Dermatology expert. He most recently served as Senior Medical Director at Dermira, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly, where he was responsible for the development of lebrikizumab, a monoclonal antibody for atopic dermatitis, and supported five Phase 3 registration studies together with preclinical and early clinical development for two novel compounds.

Prior to joining Dermira, Dr Kobayashi was Clinical Development Medical Director at Novartis, in the Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology Global Development Unit, where he supported the development programs for anti-IL-17C and anti-IgE monoclonal antibodies. He has also held senior and global leadership positions at LEO Pharma and was an Associate Professor, and Chair and Chief of the Division of Dermatology at the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital.

Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are pleased to welcome Ken to our team and look forward to working with him as we plan for the late stage development of ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis. He brings strong industry expertise and relationships from working on other novel biologics being developed for AD as well as his insights as a trained dermatologist. Ken's appointment is an important step for ASLAN as we build our presence in the US in order to execute our global Phase 2b program in 2021."

Dr Ken Kobayashi, Chief Medical Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, commented: "I am very excited to join ASLAN and lead the global development of ASLAN004, a program I believe has the potential to be best-in-disease for atopic dermatitis and other indications. I am looking forward to working closely with the team as we prepare for important clinical data readouts later this year from the ongoing multiple ascending dose study in AD and plan our move into additional indications."

Dr Kobayashi completed his residency in Dermatology at the University of British Columbia and was a Chief Resident at the National Defence Medical Centre, Ottawa. He is an Adjunct Professor, Department of Medicine, at the University of Ottawa, and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the American Academy of Dermatology.

