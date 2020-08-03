Market Overview

OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Company Presentation

Globe Newswire  
August 03, 2020 2:00am   Comments
LONDON, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO, the life sciences and biotechnology company, focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made on Friday 31 July, the investor webinar, hosted by RedChip Companies, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 can be viewed at https://youtu.be/l8onUtOvSqQ.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma Limited Willy Simon +44 (0)20 7495 2379
Optiva Securities Limited

 		 Robert Emmet + 44 (0)20 3981 4173

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com.

