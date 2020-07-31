MES, Inc. Acquires Intellectual Property, Designs, Patents and Trademarks for the RevolveAir, Smart Fill and RevolveAir Connect Products from 3M

Sandy Hook, CT, July 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) has acquired 3M Scott Fire & Safety’s intellectual property, designs, patents and trademarks for the RevolveAir, Smart Fill and RevolveAir Connect products. The RevolveAir brand, a staple of fire departments across the United States, has a strong customer following with products that provide unmatched features and benefits. MES will offer a complete product line of breathing air compressors, charge stations and storage solutions to be sold under the RevolveAir Systems brand and will be available for delivery in late 2020.

About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Established in 2001, MES is now the largest supplier of 3M Scott Air-Paks, Honeywell, Fire-Dex, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, Seek Thermal Imagers, and CMC Rescue to first responders in North America. MES has the largest sales force and mobile service fleet, including 18 in-house service centers serving first responders across the United States.

Headquartered in Sandy Hook, CT, the company employees a team of over 400 dedicated employees to serve communities throughout the United States.

