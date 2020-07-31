Multi-Award Winning Atlanta Staple Soul Asylum Studios Group Launches the 1st 100% Black-Owned Sound Monitor Business Amidst Global Crises

Atlanta, GA, July 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- At a critical period globally, we are experiencing the backdrop of #COVID-19, international protests, universal job loss, weak economic reports, possible voter suppression (or interference), and fear, leading to media headlines being dominated by grimness and little hope for the future. Fortunately, despite the pain and suffering, there may be a silver lining. If history is any indicator, it appears every 15 to 20 years (on average) positive, impactful social or technological shifts occur. Thankfully, the events of 2020 may have expedited this trend by using creativity as a survival mechanism for many to provide basic needs. Whether you are an unemployed mom baking cookies to sell, a jobless father cutting lawns for an income, or a recording artist going live on social media, you all have one thing in common: “customers, consumers, or fans.” Therefore the hidden or overlooked stories behind Black Americans launching businesses (many with successful outcomes) should be highlighted, and Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm should be one.

With so much talk about supporting black-owned businesses, 100 percent Black-Owned Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm is one you should patronize. A subsidiary of the iconic brand Soul Asylum Studios Group, SASA&DF’s release of the SA25M, was an overwhelming success. “Being an engineer myself, I experienced the need for a higher quality sound at a faster and more efficient rate,” says SA25M Creator and Manufacturer Rafael Capone. He continued, “I knew it wasn’t anything on the market that would satisfy my needs, so I had to create it. However, I was not sure about the timing of releasing the SA25M during a world in distress. My thought was this is a premium speaker. Is it needed when the economy is in upheaval? With an enormous amount of thanks and great humidity, my phone continued to ring with inquiries. Thus, the motivation to bring the SA25M’s into fruition was immediate and deemed necessary.”

Raw data and testing show the SA25M accomplishes the goal of delivering pure and original sound without additional coloration. Further results show the SA25M provides a wide-range frequency response by employing six extraordinary drivers and DSP technology. The SA25M boasts a stable and balanced low-mid frequency retort along with a defined mid and high-frequency response. Early feedback from engineers and producers are “These monitors are for those who want to hear more.” “Exactly what I had in mind,” concludes Capone.

Check out what award-winning engineers, producers, and mixers are saying about the SA25M:

https://www.youtube.com/watchv=oXTwZMbCJWA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR388nsQQZWELIU6AcybRhygor808cYgk1vG11cX95lS9b4wAZ84cUucD8

https://www.youtube.com/watchv=cuywyP_Zvxg&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3osrhDH0IBO9CbaxHAfOtgb1bpBZaV91R8AFpvP09AxXMWFtXUbjJ51g

https://www.youtube.com/watchv=mYoRKbSlBFY&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2VxqEmZv0wRRxplGDmpy1UcmRHkdnUsdwokd9Zusq7zf_rUFflApYUAJs

https://www.youtube.com/watchv=47p_jmaYG3E&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0I2R3JYm1TBXS1mfble3Mj63H6pfsuSdRbkmAaIIY91_XJ6U4r5xyw6x0

For more information, visit www.sasacousticdesignfirm.com. Follow on them on Instagram at @sasacousticdesignfirm hashtag #forthosewhowanttohearmore.

As a subsidiary of Soul Asylum Studios Group, Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm is the Original Brand Manufacturer (OBM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) for the SA25M. These monitors have revolutionized how industry engineers produce, create, and distribute a higher quality sound faster and more efficiently. SASA&DF has not only pioneered innovative approaches to recording and environments to develop music but has consistently championed one-of-a-kind business models and partnerships with a wide range of technology and media partners around the world. SASA&DF has dramatically improved the financial performance of the artist that uses this service, which significantly helps with profitability.

SASG is the parent company to Soul Asylum Studios, SASG award-winning promotional vehicles Soul Asylum H2, Mobstylemaro, and Lexcopperfield, and its newest addition, Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm.

When you think of the #1 recording studios in the “South,” Soul Asylum Studios is always on top of the list. The epitome of perfection in recording, mixing, and mastering, coupled with working alongside Multi-Award Winning engineers (Grammy, American Music Awards, and the like), these studios are second to none. The owner of SASG Rafael Capone is a “Chief Mixing and Mastering Engineer” at SAS and knows his clients’ needs. SAS has long been the “Go-To” place for many celebrities and other high profile clients such as MTV, VH1, WETV, Pharrell, T. I., Ben Stiller, Jonah Hill, Justin Bieber, Waka Flocka Flame, SWV, Syleena Johnson and Bricksquad’s Cartel MGM (to name a few). SAS has been a feature on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Love N Hip Hop Atlanta, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, and a host of other television shows and films. SAS is the premiere production studio for numerous music videos, major film studios, dance companies, and other events.

