Evolon Awarded 2020 ESX Innovation Award

Panel of industry experts recognize Evolon Verify(TM) as the winner in the Enhanced/Verified Monitoring category.

Dallas, TX, July 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Industry-leading video surveillance solutions provider Evolon today announced its Evolon Verify product won the prestigious 2020 ESX Innovation Award in the Enhanced/Verified Monitoring category. Each year at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) a panel of industry experts and thought leaders award winners in several categories. The awards recognize leading companies that demonstrate innovation and excellence in electronic security and life safety by deploying next-gen products and services that are propelling the industry forward.

Evolon Verify is a complete AI-based video analytics system that identifies, classifies, and verifies potential security threats to enhance situational awareness and reduce false alarms for central stations and command centers.

“We are honored that Evolon Verify has been recognized for its successful use of AI and Deep Learning to deliver industry best practice security to our customers,” said Kevin Stadler, Evolon CEO. “While our technologists have already developed innovative solutions that are industry game changers, we’re excited about the advanced technologies we are developing and will launch in the near future.

“This award is testament to more than our innovative, leading-edge technologies, however. It reflects the hard work and dedication every Evolon employee brings to the table each day to provide advanced levels of security to our customers.”

To determine the best of the best in the electronic security and life safety industry, a panel of judges comprised of leading industry professionals and experts select winners in several categories based on Features and Functions, Innovation, End User Experience, Revenue Growth Potential, Impact on Company Value/Efficiencies, and Compliance with Regulations. Combined metrics provided a rubric that determined the most innovative and exceptional products and services in the industry.

Evolon’s industry-leading video surveillance solutions span from the Edge to the Cloud, offering a range of AI solutions that drive up camera recognition of events and drive down false alarms.

In addition to Evolon Verify, Evolon has developed additional products that are revolutionizing the industry. Evolon Edge™ was created specifically for Axis cameras and provides edge-based, real-time situational awareness at mission-critical sites, ensuring accuracy and reliable detection with fewer false alarms for security personnel. Evolon Enterprise™ provides the core components of Evolon Edge in a near-edge, universally applicable and camera-agnostic platform, delivering dependable, in-the-moment information to security personnel to help prevent loss or harm.

About Evolon

Evolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring. The company’s award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organization that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness, and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. Evolon is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

