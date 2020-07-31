Author, Mosetta Penick Phillips-Cermak Announces The Book of Moncoto 2020 Book of the Year Eligibility

The Book of Moncoto, a middle-grade children's novel is eligible for the Online Bookclub 2020 Book of the Year. This is the third time one of Dr. Mosetta Penick Phillips-Cermak's books has been nominated or eligible for an award.

Cleveland, OH, July 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- "Yesterday I found out that The Book of Moncoto was eligible for Book of the Year from OnlineBookClub.org," said Mosetta Penick Phillips-Cermak, Ph.D. The Book of Moncoto received a 4/4 star review from OnlineBookClub. " I am so happy that The Book of Moncoto was well-received."

This is not the first time that one of Dr. Penick Phillips-Cermak's Books has received recognition. In 2009, Rajah and the Big Blue Ball was nominated for the American Library Association's, Association for Library Services to Children's, Notable Children's Books List, and the Moonbeam Children's Book Award all in one ten day period. The Book of Moncoto is Dr. Penick Phillips-Cermak's first middle-grade novel for children between eight (8) and twelve (12) years old.

Dr. Mosetta said, "I love the ideal of being up for consideration. As I always say, there are only two things that would be better. One, if I win and, two, if someone decides to make the book into a movie or children's TV series. I have been dreaming of that since I was ten years old. Now that I am old, it has become even more important to me. Obviously, I love and appreciate books, and because of my love for books, my children love books, too. And, as I say in all my interviews, I believe that the love of reading contributes to rearing successful children."

Dr. Mosetta is the mother of two children, one an accountant, and the other an attorney.

Contact Information:

Dr. Mosett Penick Phillips-Cermak

Mosetta M. Penick Phillips-Cermak

216-671-7613

Contact via Email

https://maiasworldview.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/818027

Press Release Distributed by PR.com