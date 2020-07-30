1st Asia Pacific Virtual Hepatitis Summit (APHS)

Delhi, India, July 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On World Hepatitis Day, the International Institute for Human Development along with partners organized the 1st Asia Pacific Hepatitis Virtual Summit inviting people across the world, particularly resource-constrained countries - to discuss strategies and approaches to find the “missing millions.” It brings together policymakers, civil society, practitioners, corporate organizations, academic and research institutions across the world.

The vibrant sessions were organized in the presence of eminent speakers starting with opening remarks by Dr. John Ward, Director, Global Alliance for Hepatitis Elimination followed by Dr. Gagandeep Grover, Government of Punjab, Dr. Imam Waked, Egypt, Dr. Sanjay Sarin, FIND India, Dr. Rossanna Peeling, London, Dr. D. Bachani, Government of India, Ms. Adee, Boston, Prof. Yong P., Thailand and many more.

“The deliberation covered a wide range of very interesting items relating to the hepatitis B & C testing and role of various stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare practitioners, corporate organisations and civil society organisations in addressing the issue of identifying those undiagnosed and linking them to care. In addition, future innovations in more efficient and effective Hepatitis B&C testing services were discussed.” - Dr. John Ward, Director Global Alliance for Hepatitis Elimination

“One of the sessions were exclusively focused on public-private partnerships in addressing the barriers of hepatitis testing. The country’s senior Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, a representative from liver foundations proactively participated in the deliberation.” - Prasant Mohanty, Director, Patient Access and Social Impact, IIHD India

“APHS is the IIHD’s initiative providing a unique platform to strengthen the hepatitis community voice. This full-day Summit comes in response to recognizing the urgency of this issue and collaborates to translate strategic plans into concrete action. IIHD India is committed to social impact. We as a part of the human society can do our best to achieve this goal and make our world a better and healthier place for everyone,” said Dr. Ruchi Sogarwal, Founder & CEO, IIHD India.

