Decor And Decor Understands That Decorating Can be Overwhelming and Therefore, Aims to Help Those Looking for Home Fittings

How to Choose Kitchen Unit Handles & Knobs; Get Ideas from Decor And Decor. Quality and functionality - When choosing handles, it's important to make sure they are of good quality and well designed. Think about how many times you open and close the cabinet doors and drawers in your kitchen; the handles should be as comfortable as they are stylish.

When setting up a kitchen, keep in mind various things. When it comes to style and decor, think about kitchen knobs. The wrong kitchen unit handle can quite literally make or break your kitchen aesthetic. Since there are various types of handles and knobs in the market, you may find it difficult to choose the right one for your kitchen. Decor And Decor provides the following information to help choose the right kitchen unit handles and knobs for your home.

Decide on a Pull or Knob

Before making any major decisions, it is important to know whether you prefer a pull or a knob. This depends entirely on your preference since there is no wrong answer. If your kitchen has a lot of drawers, it is best to get pull handles instead of knobs since pull handles require less force to open or close them. Similarly, Decor And Decor recommends knobs for doors since knobs look better on doors and are easier to use.

On the other hand, using only pulls or knobs with your design help the overall look of your entire kitchen stay consistent. Most contemporary kitchens have pull handles, so if prefer a more traditional style, it is better to go with knobs.

However, if you choose to go with only pulls make sure to decide how to mount them beforehand. Vertical mounting will only add weight to your drawers, so it is better to mount the pulls horizontally.

Whatever style you choose, it is always best to get a couple extra so if they change colour or break, they can be simply replaced.

Determine If Curved or Square Handles Are Preferred

Before installing kitchen cabinet handles and knobs, make sure to look at the lights, countertops and cabinets. If these items have square lines, it is best to get knobs and unit handles that have square lines. If your kitchen decor has curved lines, it would be a better idea to get something similar to that. It is always a smart idea to go with something that matches with what already have so nothing seems out of place.

Choose a Material

One of the most important parts of choosing the right kitchen unit handles for your home is the material. The style and colour scheme of the kitchen are two major factors that determine the materials should chosen. Most knobs and pulls are metal making them easy to disinfect so your kitchen can always be clean.

However, there are several other materials on the market. Contemporary kitchens have plastic pulls and even acrylic handles. Even though there are many to pick from, stainless steel or aluminum handles are the strongest since they don’t rust, break or lose shape or colour for a long time.

Pick a Size

Another important factor to consider while choosing the right kitchen unit handles for your home is the size. The size entirely depends on the kitchen aesthetic, but that does not mean you can use the same size of knobs and pulls on every drawer or door. Some drawers are bigger in size, so choose the size accordingly.

Consider the Finish

There are various finishes to pick from since they all add different styles to the kitchen. Two of the most popular finishes are brushed nickel and chrome which are used in several contemporary kitchens. When choosing a finish, it is important to look around once before coming to a decision.

Look at what colour will go with your kitchen, what will complement your faucet and stove and most importantly, your pots and pans. It is a good idea to stick with something safe like bronze or matte black since these colours can go with almost anything. However, if you like to experiment and want to get something brighter, make sure to test it beforehand.

Try It Out

Before getting a pull or knob installed, a good idea is to try it out first. Since a huge amount of time is spent in the kitchen, functionality should be top priority. No matter what you get, it is essential to make sure that it is easy to use when you install it in your home.

Try out a knob or a pull and if it feels like it has too many edges or does not sit well in your hand, even though it looks good, don’t get it. Something that only looks good will not work out in the long-run. Since you'll be using these handles several times a day, make sure not to just go for the aesthetics.

Examine the Cost

Remember to buy knobs or pulls that are long lasting. If you get something cheap, there is a higher chance that the colour may fade away in just a few months. Cheap knobs also look bad with your overall kitchen aesthetic.

Decor And Decor would suggest looking at a variety and then making a decision.

This way, you might find something that is not that expensive and is of high quality. Better quality knobs last longer.

Drawer handles can complement cupboards and drawers as well as your overall kitchen design. However, don’t compromise on functionality for style and aesthetics. For a stylish and comfortable kitchen make sure to consider the factors mentioned above when choosing kitchen handles and knobs for your home.

