PowerGistics to Host Webinar for G Suite Administrators and IT Staff: Preparing for School Startup with Smart Chrome Device and Browser Management

Columbus, WI, July 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- While schools in the US are preparing for a safe return to school, full virtual learning, or a hybrid of the two, managing student devices and data to prepare for distance learning has been a hot topic and somewhat of a scramble for most districts. The first step in managing and deploying thousands of devices is to open the admin console hood and discover how to harness the power of any Chromebook.

PowerGistics, a Wisconsin company that provides a space-saving vertical alternative to charging and securing laptops, tablets, and other devices in a classroom environment, is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, August 11 to help support K-12 IT staff that manage Chromebooks or Chrome settings in the console. This webinar will help make sure you are considering all things important that affect the student experience for this year’s startup and possible remote learning environment.

When: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Preparing for School startup with smart Chrome device and Browser management.

Description: This session will provide you with best practices on deployment and management of Chrome and Chrome devices at scale via the G Suite Admin Console. There is more than just Chromebooks in the Chrome family; knowing how to manage Chrome on the desktop becomes an integral piece of a device agnostic and supportive student environment. Learn how to use settings and approaches that create consistency and make your G Suite environment more powerful.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://events.amplifiedit.com/event/powergistics_1/

About Amplified IT:

Amplified IT is an education-focused consultancy that brings a unique blend of technical skills and knowledge to the K-12 and Higher Ed market to enable and empower IT staff to leverage the innovation of Google for Education and Google Cloud.

About PowerGistics:

PowerGistics proudly designs, engineers, and manufactures charging Towers in Columbus, Wisconsin. PowerGistics Towers are the space, time, and cost saving vertical solution for charging and securing cell phones, tablets, and laptops. Found in thousands of classrooms, businesses, and healthcare institutions across the world, the modern and innovative design reduces repair and replacement costs while saving considerable staff time.

