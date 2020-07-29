Jon Ahlbum Honored as the Man of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Margate, FL, July 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Jon Ahlbum of Margate, Florida has been honored as the Man of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of insurance.

About Jon Ahlbum

Jon Ahlbum is the President and MGA of The Ahlbum Insurance Group, a family owned agency which provides general health insurance and related products in Florida. With over 20 years of experience, they are proud to have become the area’s premier provider for Medicare supplement insurance plans. As a Medicare Supplement Accredited Advisor, they are dedicated to offering their clients expert advice on choosing the best Medigap insurance plan personalized to their medical and financial needs. Mr. Ahlbum is responsible for the overall company management. He oversees Medicare supplement insurance for the senior market.

Nationally recognized by United American Insurance for 11 consecutive years as one of the top agencies in the nation, The Ahlbum Insurance Group is a member of the elite United American Eagle Club of outstanding insurance agencies. In 2014, The Ahlbum Insurance Group was awarded #1 Production Agency by United American for the fourth year in a row. Jon Ahlbum has been honored as a Professional of the Year for five years and was showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City on July 24, 2020. Tim Ahlbum, Jon’s son, continues the tradition of success his father began many years ago with United American, while creating his own individual legacy. Tim has been awarded #1 Production Agent for four consecutive years.

The Ahlbum Insurance Group has recently initiated an exclusive rewards program for their clients. It’s called iBennie and it’s totally free. This discount and savings platform offers coupons and savings to hotels, events, amusement parks, groceries, cash back shopping from listed retailers and much more. It even donates a percentage of purchases to favorite nonprofits, schools, churches, or charities when clients use online shopping.

Born on October 13, 1943 in Providence, Rhode Island, Jon became a Certified MGA from the Wentworth Institute in Boston, Massachusetts in 1963. In his spare time he enjoys baseball, being a pilot and family activities.

For further information, contact www.ahlbumgroup.com.

