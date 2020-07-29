PMG Assists Technology Client PLX to Penetrate Tough Defense & Aerospace Market

In this tough and demanding Defense and Aerospace Market, PMG is

Boston, MA, July 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ed Hennessy, PMG's CEO announced today that his firm is collaborating with PLX Inc., an innovative high-precision optics technology leader, to launch target programs to promote PLX’s products and capabilities within the Defense & Aerospace market.

PLX is a New York-based developer and provider of advanced, invariant, monolithic optical systems and opto-mechanical assembly technologies.

The company provides a full range of solutions targeted for harsh and demanding environments. PLX’s capabilities are particularly valuable for mission-critical applications and deployable programs in the land, sea, air and space combat theaters.

PLX’s emphasis is on C4ISR (optics-based sensors – passive and active), Urban Warfare (wide-area surveillance), Fire Control Systems (laser & conventional weapons), Low-Orbit Optical Imaging with demonstrated experience with platforms like attack helicopters, attack fighters, battle command tanks and other Vetronics (ground-based vehicles), UAV/UAS/Drones, Satellites/Missiles, etc.

Target Applications include boresighting, beam delivery sub-systems, mapping & topography, Free Space Optics, laser systems targeting and tracking, spectroscopy, LIDAR interferometry, deep-space & satellite optics.

PLX is an established participant in the field with over six decades supporting the aerospace and defense community. The company’s customer base includes notable firms - Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Leonardo DRS, General Dynamics Land Systems, NASA, and JPL.

PLX’s family of integrated product solutions is highlighted by M.O.S.T.™ - Monolithic Optical Structure Technology.

M.O.S.T.™ is the foundational technology that sets PLX apart, simplifying and reducing the size of optical assemblies and systems while substantially increasing robustness and reliability.

www.plxinc.com/M.O.S.T_Video

M.O.S.T.™ is a generational evolution over systems which use traditional mirror mounts.

Itai Vishnia, CEO for PLX indicated that, “This is a significant phase for PLX, which is highlighted by an emphasis on growth and bringing PLX’s unique solutions to a broader audience. There is no question that the timing is right considering the key Initiatives and Priorities set by the US DOD and the Aerospace community.”

The initial Marketing Program provided by PMG includes:

-Direct-Response B2B – focused on key contacts within the TOP 100 Defense Contractors (cross-division), Platform Builders/Developers and selected Program Offices/Agencies and Technology Centers.

-Social Media Coverage – leveraging powerful platforms to further extend and support Target Account/Key Contact development and familiarize the target audience with PLX’s capabilities and expertise, as it relates to their real-world requirements. This will be educational in-scope and utilize Customer and Project Profiles and other approaches to make this relevant.

-Media/Publications Coverage – PLX will leverage the Top Industry Media sources that cater to the target market segments with contributory articles (technical/application in-scope), product news updates and participation in webinars and other events to demonstrate the value of this technology.

Ed Hennessy, CEO for PMG said, “PLX fits into our sweet spot – given the emphasis on the Defense and Aerospace target segments. Although there are always challenges with new Client programs – PLX’s rich history and track record is a foundation that we can build upon and make a difference.”

Performance Marketing Group (PMGResults)

Edmond Hennessy

Author: Market Warfare: Leadership & Domination Over Competitors

About Performance Marketing Group

Performance Marketing Group (PMG) is a high-powered Market Programs and Services firm that has generated $750 million revenue for Client companies (cumulatively). The company works with its clients on either a Project-specific or Strategic-level capacity and specializes in Product Launch Campaigns, Competitive Attack Programs, Vertical Industry and New Market Development, Opportunity Base and Target Account Development and Channel Partner and Strategic Alliance Development Programs.

Learn more at: www.pmg-results.com

About PLX, Inc.

PLX is a leading developer and provider of advanced high-precision optics technology with expertise in integration and packaging technologies targeted for the harsh environment. The company has rich history and a long-running track record fulfilling and supporting critical deployable programs and projects with demonstrated experience with Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Leonardo DRS, NASA, JPL and many others worldwide in-scope.

Learn more at: www.plxinc.com

