Readers of Colorado Parent Magazine Select Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as Family Favorite Hospital for the 4th Year in a Row

Denver, CO, July 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) has been voted Family Favorite by the readers of Colorado Parent Magazine for the fourth year in a row. RMHC is a part of HealthONE and the Continental Division of HCA Healthcare.

"Our Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children teams are humbled to be recognized by our Colorado community with such a meaningful designation. As our full-service hospital and 24/7 dedicated pediatric emergency room at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver comes upon its 10th anniversary, our colleagues are particularly proud to raise the bar and unlock possibilities for pediatric patients from across the region and beyond. They truly believe that we are Amazing Together," said Maureen Tarrant, President and CEO of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

This award comes on the heels of IBM Watson recognition that the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, including the HealthONE system and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the top large health system in the country.

RMHC is honored to provide world-class healthcare. At RMHC, teams work to strengthen connections between the "hospital" world and that of pediatric patients and families. Their work is inspired by the intersection of medical innovation, care like family and the colorful worlds children create through their imagination, energy and talent. Whether a child needs a minimally invasive surgical specialist for a hernia repair or a family needs high risk care for their unborn child, RMHC teams understand and work together to help patients get back to their worlds quickly.

More About Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children:

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is the anchor facility for HealthONE’s system of pediatric care. Voted Family Favorite for 4 years running by the readers of Colorado Parent, RMHC has 300+ board-certified pediatric specialists. In addition to being home to the largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Rocky Mountain region, together with the specialists at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, RMHC is the only campus in the region certified to provide the highest level of care for both high risk mom and baby. In addition to an 84-bed NICU, the hospital is home to a world-renowned specialized center for minimally invasive surgery for infants and children, a Bone Marrow Transplant program, pediatric sarcoma program as well as a comprehensive hematology/oncology program and a nationally renowned institute for youth sports medicine, and pediatric Liver Transplant Program. RMHC has six affiliated Denver-area locations and two dedicated pediatric ERs. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. For more information, please visit RockyMountainHospitalforChildren.com

