Adrienne Hampton Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

About Adrienne Hampton

Adrienne Hampton is the founder for Onpassive, which is an IT company that helps businesses worldwide with unseen technology. It provides powerful marketing tools which will force businesses and people of all walks of life to become successful. It is hands free and everything is done for you. Adrienne is also a small investor and entrepreneur.

Ms. Hampton is an actress and was a former model. She is best known for her work in the movie Celebrity and her appearances on TV Land, Maury Povich, Judge Judy, TV One and many others.

Born July 13, 1967, Adrienne obtained an A.A. in Business from Contra Costa College in 1989. She is affiliated with GoFounders.net. In her spare time, Adrienne enjoys fitness, travel and singing.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

