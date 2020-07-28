Donna A. Horton Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Port Republic, MD, July 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Donna A. Horton of Port Republic, Maryland has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cemetery services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Donna A. Horton

Donna Horton is the owner of Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens of Port Republic, Maryland and has spent her entire life in the funeral industry. A native of Washington, Donna was raised in the mortuary business. Her father was a funeral director and he and her mother built their own business, Horton’s Funeral Home, in Washington, DC.

Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens is the proud home of a Firefighter/EMS monument, which contains a piece of the World Trade Center, to honor those lost in the line of duty. They donated the land and gave the monument at cost. The Calvert Fire and EMS divisions participate in a Fallen Heroes Day held on the grounds on the third Saturday in May. This event is open to the public. They also offer a $1,000.00 pre-planning credit for volunteer Firefighters and EMS to show their honor and respect. Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens also supports Calvert Hospice and partners with End Hunger in Calvert by participating in the yearly food drive as a drop-off of non-perishable items.

A Registered Cemeterian, Donna is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the cemetery, the maintenance and upkeep of the facility and grounds, liaising with and assisting families with preparations, and burial services.

Ms. Horton received a Certificate of Achievement in Land Management and Grounds Operation from I.C.C.F.A. and is on the advisory board of the University of the District of Columbia Mortuary Science program. Donna is a member of the board of directors for Horton’s Funeral Home. In her spare time, she enjoys being with her family.

For further information, contact https://www.chesapeakehighlands.com.

