Suzette B. Belgarde Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Elko New Market, MN, July 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Suzette B. Belgarde of Elko New Market, Minnesota has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Equine Assisted Coaching. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Suzette B. Belgarde

Suzette Belgarde has been an equine assisted coach with Yellowbirds Healing Horses for seven years. In this capacity, she works with Native youth and Native women with complex PTSD. They use horses to assist and help heal others. Suzette performs the groundwork needed along with various activities to build confidence and trust between horses and her clients.

Ms. Belgarde grew up with horses and has always had a spiritual connection to them. She began doing therapy for complex trauma about 15 years ago. Equine therapy was one of the modalities that she tried, and it seemed to really help with her anxiety, fears, and trust issues. Suzette researched online, read books, and talked with others in the field. She then found a certification program that fit her goals.

Suzette earned a B.A. from the Native American Educational Services College in 2004. She is an equestrian expert and advocate of equine-assisted therapy. She feels that horses make particularly good healing assistance animals because they can closely mirror and accurately respond to human behavior and emotions.

Ms. Belgarde is a member of the E.A.C. Her future goal is to achieve a Master’s degree in trauma counseling/substance abuse. In her spare time, she enjoys horseback riding and downhill skiing.

