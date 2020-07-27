National Credit Partners Launches COVID-19 Recovery Initiative to Help Struggling Businesses

Santa Ana, CA, July 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- National Credit Partners (NCP), a financial firm specializing in business debt relief, announced that its in-house counsel has launched a new campaign to help struggling business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had an unprecedented impact on businesses across the country.

There are more than 30 million small businesses in the US today, and they employ almost half of all private sector workers and account for 80% of the country’s job creation (Source: SBA.gov). While 70% of new small businesses survive at least two years, only half survive the first five years and just a quarter for 15 years or more (Source: SBA.gov). With widespread closings mandated nationwide, companies in almost all industries are affected.

As a result, many businesses have fallen behind on their loan payments and are in danger of default. National Credit Partners business debt relief program can restructure and reduce a business’ payment terms by 50% to 70% and provide the business with the additional cash flow needed to remain on the road to recovery. Furthermore, companies are filing business interruption insurance claims in good faith, but most are finding that even though their policies provide coverage for lost income, insurance companies are routinely denying their business interruption insurance claims.

National Credit Partners has responded by opening a dedicated COVID-19 helpline for business owners and is offering free business debt relief consultations for businesses with questions regarding their business debt relief or their business interruption insurance denial.

National Credit Partners’ Business Insurance Interruption program is an aggressive and efficient pre-litigation alternative to help business owners get paid what they are owed by their insurers. By cutting through the red tape and bureaucracy, the Business Insurance Interruption program can be quickly implemented and achieve fast and actionable results.

For questions about business debt relief or business interruption insurance for the coronavirus, call the National Credit Partners helpline at 855-826-6639 or send an email to info@nationalcreditpartners.org

About National Credit Partners

With over 20 years of experience in the business debt modification industry, National Credit Partners is a leading advocate for businesses in the debt restructuring and business loan modification industry. National Credit Partners maintains strong relationships with direct lenders and has helped clients restructure millions of dollars in business debt. National Credit Partners is an American Fair Credit Council alliance member business and strives to follow AFCC’s strict Code of Conduct.

National Credit Partners has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau.

For more information visit https://www.nationalcreditpartners.org

