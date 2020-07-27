ABD Appoints Deirdre Finn to Lead Growing Executive Risk Solutions Practice

ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced today it has named Deirdre Finn the Senior Vice President of the company's Executive Risk Solutions (ERS) National Practice. Finn will oversee the company's Management Liability insurance lines of business, which include Directors' & Officers' Liability, Employment Practices Liability and Fiduciary Liability, and will join the Executive Steering Committee.

San Mateo, CA, July 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced today it has named Deirdre Finn the Senior Vice President of the company’s Executive Risk Solutions (ERS) National Practice. Finn will oversee the company’s Management Liability insurance lines of business, which include Directors’ & Officers’ Liability, Employment Practices Liability and Fiduciary Liability, and will join the Executive Steering Committee.

“We are excited to welcome Deirdre to the ABD team. Deidre’s excellence and innovation as proven valuable to her carrier experience while working with brokers and clients. Her clear innovation and excellence has helped build an exceptional reputation and will help foster the expansion of our national ERS practice with enhanced service and product offerings to our clientele,” said ABD P&C Practice Leader, Rod Sockolov, who Finn will report to.

“Given the ongoing onslaught of Securities Class Action lawsuits and unpredictable impact of COVID-19 on businesses, it has never been more important for corporate leaders to accurately identify risk, develop forward-thinking strategies and make sure the right coverage is in place to minimize potential liability,” added ABD Chairman Brian Hetherington. “We are confident that under Deirdre’s leadership our ERS practice will continue to provide tremendous value to our clients during this challenging time and beyond.”

Finn joins ABD after nearly a decade at Beazley where, as West Coast Manager, she oversaw exceptional premium growth. Her previous positions include Senior Vice President and West Coast Manager at Navigators Management Company, and similar roles at Axcelera Specialty Risk and Reliance National Insurance Company. She earned both an MBA in Business Administration and a B.A. in finance from Fordham University. Finn will be based out of ABD’s NYC offices.

“ABD’s reputation for market knowledge, creativity, superior client service, and vibrant and welcoming culture attracted me to the firm,” said Finn. “I’m looking forward to working with the Executive Risk Solutions team to continuing growing what is already an outstanding practice.”

ABD’s ERS practice takes a consultative approach to client service, relying on deep and varied resources to design comprehensive programs that protect both the reputation and the livelihood of corporate leaders and board members around the globe. The practice offers dedicated management liability professionals, certified risk managers attorneys, and unparalleled claims advocacy. ABD’s ERS Team has worked together for many years and has served 1000s of public and private clients, and is an industry leader in helping companies through an initial public offering.

About ABD

ABD Insurance and Financial Services provides risk management, insurance brokerage, human resources, and retirement consulting services. Our advisors offer guidance and craft innovative solutions to help address risk for clients of varying sizes, growth stages, and industries.

Headquartered in San Mateo, ABD has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 350 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit: www.theABDteam.com.

Contact Information:

ABD Insurance and Financial Services

Jane Paolucci

415-307-4081

Contact via Email

www.theabdteam.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/817845

Press Release Distributed by PR.com