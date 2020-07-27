Metamorphosis Acquires National Pet Services Platform Barkly

The Acquisition Expands Metamorphosis Offerings in Dog Walking, Boarding, Training, Grooming and Other Pet Care Services

San Diego, CA, July 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Metamorphosis Partners LLC (metamorphosis.com), a leading Full Service Pet Marketing Agency and Pet Venture Studio, announced that it has acquired Barkly (barklypets.com), for an undisclosed sum. Barkly Pets is an award-winning digital marketplace and platform for pet care professionals to manage and grow their businesses.

Barkly delivers industry-leading tools for a wide range of independent pet care professionals to manage, optimize and focus on growing their business. Barkly’s rapid adoption among professional caretakers nationwide has been fueled by its dedication to encouraging a higher standard of skill while improving caretakers’ ability to serve more customers.

Barkly is the must-have platform if you own and operate a pet services business - from walking to boarding to grooming. Combined with Metamorphosis’ other consumer platforms, which include GreatPetCare, TheAnxiousPet, Muttropolis and PawPrint, it creates a unique network of value for pet service professionals and the pet parents who hire them.

“Pet service professionals work hard to build their businesses one pet parent and pet at a time - they deserve a partner that is there to help them. The Barkly team brings a world-class business management platform focused specifically on the individual provider,” said Brock Weatherup, CEO of Metamorphosis. “We love our pets and we trust their care to others now and then. This simple fact makes us so excited to help support pet caretakers with our network of products.”

"Building Barkly into a nationally-recognized and treasured brand among the pet caretaker community has been an extraordinary adventure, an outcome we couldn’t have achieved without our incredible team,” said Chris Gonzalez. “The opportunity to partner with Brock and his Metamorphosis colleagues, who share our vision and values, is one we couldn’t pass up. I’m looking forward to learning from and working alongside such a talented group and building a bigger company with all the resources and capabilities of Metamorphosis.”

Chris Gonzalez, Barkly’s co-founder and CEO, Jim Camut, co-founder and CTO of Barkly, and Emily Bergquist, Customer Experience Lead, will join Metamorphosis.

