Lee Wolfe Honored with President's Award from CALI

Local Investigator Lee Wolfe honored with Prestigious President's Award from the California Association of Licensed Investigators.

Redding, CA, July 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Northern California Private Investigator and owner of SLI - Surveillance Locates Investigations, Inc., Lee Wolfe was honored with the President’s Award by CALI President Robert Rice on June 27, 2020. The President’s Award is given to a member who shows outstanding commitment and dedication to the CALI Board of Directors and CALI Membership. President Rice praised Mr. Wolfe’s hundreds of volunteer hours helping fellow Private Investigators, as well as traveling the State of California to attend district meetings and being instrumental in implementing new polices, programs and benefits for members.

CALI is the largest private investigator association in the world. Mr. Wolfe has been involved with CALI since 2006. First becoming a Director in 2014, then Director-at-Large in 2018, and most recently elected as Vice President of Administrative Services in 2020. Mr. Wolfe is currently chairing several committees, continues to help create CALI policy, setting training opportunities for CALI members and assisting the private investigator industry. Mr. Wolfe is certified through CALI as a Certified Professional Investigator (CPI) and is certified by the Insurance Education Association as a Certified Professional in Fraud Identification (CPFI).

Mr. Wolfe founded SLI in 2006. SLI has become a premier investigation agency working with states, municipalities, insurance agencies, third party administrators, attorneys, and others to provide investigative services. SLI specializes in Insurance Defense and Insurance Fraud Investigations for the Legal, Insurance and Risk Management Industries.

After being honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard and graduating from San Diego State University, Mr. Wolfe returned to Northern California in 2002. Upon returning, he began his career working surveillance investigations for a local private investigator. As the father of 4 sons, he started coaching youth baseball. Subsequently, he became a coach with the San Francisco Junior Giants Youth Baseball Program in 2004. In 2016, he received the Junior Giants Willie Mac Award for being an outstanding Junior Giants Coach who best represents the league. Mr. Wolfe also volunteers for local Redding Scout Troop 125 and is certified as a Foster Parent for Shasta County Youth.

Contact: Kathy Theodore

Phone: 818-281-6379

SLI - Surveillance Locates Investigations, Inc.

3335 Placer Street, Suite 165

Redding, CA 96001

Tel. 530-515-8336

Fax. 530-241-2075

Email: info@aslipi.com

https://www.aslipi.com

Contact Information:

SLI - Surveillance Locates Investigations, Inc.

Lee Wolfe

530-515-8336

Contact via Email

https://www.aslipi.com

Kathy Theodore

818-281-6379

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/817104

Press Release Distributed by PR.com