Nexdigm Explores Global Interest in the Indian Healthcare Sector with Senior Indian Government Officials and Industry Experts, Focusing on the US-India Corridor

Chicago, IL, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The recent pandemic and subsequent lockdowns across the globe have resulted in an upsurge in demand for global collaboration in the areas of sustainable trade and flexible supply. Businesses, especially in critical sectors like Healthcare, are facing a need to diversify and re-structure their operations.

India’s healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly and has recently seen extensive policy interventions to enhance health security to a large populace. This sector presents sizeable opportunities for investors. One of the most prominent reforms implemented is the "Ayushman Bharat" initiative, which aims to extend access to healthcare to the vulnerable sections of India’s population.

Nexdigm, with support from the Consulate General of India, Chicago, and in association with the US-India Business Council (USIBC), is pleased to present its next webinar in the series "Diversify to Differentiate – Think India, Think Next!" The session is titled, "Growing Access Opens New Opportunities in Indian Healthcare" and will focus on the USA-India corridor.

The details of the session are:

Time: 10 am to 11 am CDT

Date: July 29, 2020

Expert panelists:

Honorable Dr. Indu Bhushan

CEO Ayushman Bharat (AB PM-JAY)

National Health Authority

Honorable Amit Kumar

Consul General of India Chicago

Sarthak Ranade

Managing Director, Janssen India

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Rakesh Chitkara

Senior Director, Abbott Healthcare India

Co-Chair – Life Sciences Committee

US-India Business Council

Samuel Brilliant

Senior Global Business Adviser, Nexdigm

Ravi Menon

Senior Business Adviser, Healthcare, Nexdigm

Marc Lessem

Senior Executive Director, Nexdigm

