Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nexdigm Explores Global Interest in the Indian Healthcare Sector with Senior Indian Government Officials and Industry Experts, Focusing on the US-India Corridor

PR.com  
July 25, 2020 4:52am   Comments
Share:

Chicago, IL, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The recent pandemic and subsequent lockdowns across the globe have resulted in an upsurge in demand for global collaboration in the areas of sustainable trade and flexible supply. Businesses, especially in critical sectors like Healthcare, are facing a need to diversify and re-structure their operations.

India’s healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly and has recently seen extensive policy interventions to enhance health security to a large populace. This sector presents sizeable opportunities for investors. One of the most prominent reforms implemented is the "Ayushman Bharat" initiative, which aims to extend access to healthcare to the vulnerable sections of India’s population.

Nexdigm, with support from the Consulate General of India, Chicago, and in association with the US-India Business Council (USIBC), is pleased to present its next webinar in the series "Diversify to Differentiate – Think India, Think Next!" The session is titled, "Growing Access Opens New Opportunities in Indian Healthcare" and will focus on the USA-India corridor.

The details of the session are:

Time: 10 am to 11 am CDT
Date: July 29, 2020

Expert panelists:

Honorable Dr. Indu Bhushan
CEO Ayushman Bharat (AB PM-JAY)
National Health Authority

Honorable Amit Kumar
Consul General of India Chicago

Sarthak Ranade
Managing Director, Janssen India
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Rakesh Chitkara
Senior Director, Abbott Healthcare India
Co-Chair – Life Sciences Committee
US-India Business Council

Samuel Brilliant
Senior Global Business Adviser, Nexdigm

Ravi Menon
Senior Business Adviser, Healthcare, Nexdigm

Marc Lessem
Senior Executive Director, Nexdigm

Please click here to register for the webinar.
About Nexdigm

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, they provide their customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions to navigate complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates their plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is a commitment to Think Next. For more information, please visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with the team on ThinkNext@nexdigm.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:
Nexdigm
Manoj Gidwani
+1-630-818-1830
Contact via Email
https://www.nexdigm.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/817678

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com