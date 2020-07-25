Pet Furniture Specialized Company, Hanasan Co., Ltd. to Launch Brand in North America

A Korean pet furniture manufacturing company, Hanasan is planning to launch its own brand on the U.S. market in 2020.

Paju-si, Korea, South, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Established in April 2011, Hanasan is the Korean company specialized in interior architecture and wooden furniture, especially pet furniture.

Its product line includes pet bowl, pet bed, pet step, cat tower and so on.

Luxypet of Hanasan is a premium brand for which Hanasan uses raw materials and producing techniques for premium hardwood furniture. At the event hosted by Hankookilbo in 2014, The Korean Best New Product was awarded to Hanasan.

According to Pet Industry Market Size & Ownership Statistics of APPA (American Pet Products Association), total U.S. pet industry expenditures in 2019 was US$ 95.7 billion and in 2020 US$ 99.0 billion. And according to The World Pet Markets Trend (2020.01.04.) of The Balance Carrers, the U.S. has long been the leader in the world pet market. Also, Amcor expects the global pet care market will hit US$ 202.6 billion by 2025. For sure, now there is an opportunity for Luxypet to deliver its value to customers. For these reasons, Hanasan will launch its premium brand, Luxypet on the U.S. market later this year.

"Hanasan Co., Ltd. is systematically organized of planning, designing and manufacturing various products made with natural solid wood. Today, with the traditional artisan spirit of 40 years experience, Hanasan Co., Ltd. has accomplished many track records all over the industry such as industrial sites, construction, wooden houses, Korean traditional houses and furniture. We are not satisfied with the current position and keep in focus on research and development of a new product to follow the inconstant market situation and satisfy customer’s various needs. And Luxypet is 100% manufactured in South Korea and all the furniture can be customized by customers," CEO of Hanasan said.

