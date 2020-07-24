Children Leading the Way in Giving Back

Easterseals North Georgia has been selected as a beneficiary of the 2020 Jump Ahead Benefit Horse Show.

Alpharetta, GA, July 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Jump Ahead Benefit brings together the finest equestrian skills while giving back to the community through its annual event. This year the beneficiary is Easterseals North Georgia. “We are excited to be a part of this wonderful event,” said Donna Davidson, CEO of Easterseals. “We would not exist without the support of our community. It is heartwarming seeing these young riders helping other children.”

The event is August 15-16, 8:00 am-6:00 pm, at Wills Park Equestrian Center (11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta). For more information about the Jump Ahead Benefit.

In 2009, Julie Mohr started the Jump Ahead Benefit horse show. Each year, she chooses a charity to receive funds. Since the Jump Ahead Benefit began, approximately $200,000 has been raised for multiple local philanthropic nonprofits. Mohr partners with Cheryl & Co to produce these annual fundraisers. “I think everyone needs to give back to the community,” said Sims. “We are particularly excited to produce this show for Easterseals because it’s a different concept. Each of the barns was assigned a specific child to sponsor. Learning about each child and his/her needs personalizes it for the kids who are riding to raise funds. It provides a child’s face and story for them.”

About Easterseals North Georgia

Easterseals is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen children and families at the most critical times in a child’s development. For over 65 years Easterseals North Georgia has been pioneering early childhood development and education through early intervention services, early education programs, and supportive services in the 44 counties that encompass metropolitan Atlanta and North Georgia. Easterseals’ vision is a world where all children can realize their dreams.

Contact Information:

Easterseals North Georgia

Norma Center

404-569-0157

Contact via Email

www.EastersealsNorthGeorgia.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/817509

Press Release Distributed by PR.com