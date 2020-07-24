MOSTe Welcomes New Board Leadership

First-generation college graduate takes the reins of college-access nonprofit.

Los Angeles, CA, July 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Twelve years ago, Rosie Perez Cabana began volunteering with Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe) as a mentor to middle schooler Maricela. Flash forward to 2020: with Rosie’s caring support, Maricela is a graduate of UC Merced and the first in her family to finish college, and Cabana has become the new Board President of MOSTe.

Cabana’s passion for the small nonprofit with a mission to help girls from low-income neighborhoods get to and through college makes her proud to have been actively involved for twelve years. In addition to volunteering as a mentor, she has served on the Board and as co-chair of the Scholarship Committee, all while working as a Treasury Management Sales Consultant with City National Bank.

Leading the new MOSTe Board along with Cabana are Vice-President Christine McKay, CEO of Venn Negotiation, Treasurer Louis Hamel of HW, LLP, and Secretary Sandra Cach. Cach, a Franklin & Marshall graduate, is an alumna of the MOSTe program now at CBRE and McKay worked her way from teen motherhood to Harvard Business School. Their Board colleagues include several attorneys, a Stanford MBA candidate and two other MOSTe alumnae. While Cabana values her team’s input, she has personal insight as well.

“I understand our scholar’s stories, because mine is so similar,” says new Board President Cabana. “I am the proud daughter of Salvadorian immigrants, and a first-generation graduate of Occidental College. I look forward to leading the phenomenal work of MOSTe.”

MOSTe mentors and empowers girls from underserved areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women. The goal is for all their graduating high school seniors to graduate from college within four to six years, and to develop into women who are confident, career-focused agents of social change. Since 2009, 74% of MOSTe scholars have graduated from college within 4-6 years, well above the national average of 48% for first-generation college students. http://www.moste.org

