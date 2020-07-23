Brandon Storage Center Ceremony Event

An event that will be held at the newly built storage facility in Brandon, Florida. This property is locally owned and managed by Absolute Storage Management. This property will bring the next level of professional service and state of the art product to tenants needing self-storage.

Brandon, FL, July 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Storage Center is pleased to announce that there will be an opening event for its newly constructed self-storage location. For the safety of the community, at this time The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce will be the only attendees for this event and will conduct the ceremony. This event will take place onsite Brandon Storage Center on Thursday, July 23, 2020, commencing at 10:00 a.m. EST.

“This will officially mark the store opening and will give the community an opportunity to see the new location and meet the property’s manager, Dekiya Wallace. We will be holding a larger opening event when it is safe to do so, dates and times will be released when that is scheduled. We offer contact-less rentals and payment options and have been following CDC and COVID regulations to ensure the safety of team members and valuable customers,” said Regional Manager, Robert Zipperstein.

This 66,655 square foot facility offers a variety of unit types and sizes for their customers. Some additional features and benefits found at Brandon Storage Center include: advanced security system, climate controlled units, national call center assistance, month-to-month leasing, and courteous, professional and knowledgeable staff.

During these difficult times, Brandon Storage Center is providing additional offers for local businesses that have been impacted by the recent hardships. To get more information about this designated offer, please call the Property Manager, Dekiya Wallace. She can be reached directly via phone (813-570-6800) or email (brandon@absolutemgmt.com). Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. See our current availability and affordable pricing by visiting www.BrandonStorageCenter.com.

Videos of this event will be posted to the facility’s Facebook page following the July 23 event.

Contact Information:

Absolute Storage Management

Grace Totty

901-737-7336

Contact via Email

absolutemgmt.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/817453

