TBX® Expands Sales Team as Company Growth Surges

Plano, TX, July 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TBX®, the most successful online education, engagement, and enrollment platform for employee benefits, announced they are heavily investing into their sales organization to gain a larger national footprint and are poised for explosive growth. The newly added talent consists of some of the most successful players in the group insurance and employee benefits consulting space in the country. In total, six new team members have joined the TBX® family with another four slated to join them before year’s end.

“We are ecstatic to welcome our newest sales team members, each with an extensive amount of experience and success in sales, negotiations, relationship development, and client management,” said Joe Fernandez, President and CEO of TBX®. The following individuals will be nationally based to support broker, client, and carrier needs. “It’s an exciting time at TBX® and I’m thrilled to have each of these veterans further expand our services across the United States,” said Buck Wagner, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Please join TBX® in welcoming the following individuals to the TBX® family.

Shawn Osborne, Vice President, Sales | East Region

Shawn Osborne joins TBX® with over 25 years of extensive sales leadership experience within the insurance industry. Shawn has focused on leveraging technology to drive adaptation and communication within the employee benefits landscape. This approach has helped Shawn lead one of the largest voluntary benefits operations in the country and he has also been recognized multiple times for running the premier office of the year and for being the sales manager of the year respectfully. Osborne will work with new and existing broker and enrollment firm partners to bring new, innovative ways to approach the business.

Patrick Georgia, Vice President, Sales | Central Region

Patrick Georgia joins the sales leadership team at TBX® after most recently serving as Executive Vice President of HUB International where he helped lead the Midwest Region to the largest production years ever. Patrick has also held the position of Employee Benefits Practice Leader for both Aon and Lockton in the state of Wisconsin. While at Aon, Georgia grew revenue in the region by 4x in his tenure and carried out comparable results with Lockton. As a thought leader in the industry with over 30 years of experience, Georgia, has embraced the latest trends in technology and data analysis to improve decision making, create efficiency, and bring added value to his customer’s bottom line.

Chris Della Sala, Vice President, Sales | West Region

Chris Della Sala adds to the already rich pedigree of veteran sales leadership at TBX® and will be heading up the West Region. Prior to joining TBX’s impressive sales leadership team, Della Sala was the Large Group Practice Leader and Head of Large Account Acquisitions for a Fortune 500 insurance carrier. In this role Della Sala exhibited stellar leadership, consistently guiding his division to an average of 20% year over year sales growth. Chris has held similar positions with other large insurance carriers and national benefits administration technology vendors in his nearly 15 years in the business. He is viewed as one the nation’s premier thought leaders in the voluntary benefits and HR Tech space and is consistently featured in industry publications on all things benefits related. I think it goes without saying that TBX® has certainly added another “Benefits eXpert” to their organization.

Mike Patrick, Regional Sales Director | East Region

Mike Patrick is an accomplished senior level voluntary benefits veteran with over 30 years of success in the employee benefits industry and loves to lead the charge when it comes to looking for fresh, innovative, and affordable solutions that bring value to his broker partners and their clients/prospects. Patrick has served in various roles with the industries most respected insurance companies, receiving many high achievement awards throughout his career. He is also well-versed on the strengths, weaknesses, and effectiveness of over 30 national and regional technology platform providers which allowed him to increasing voluntary business by 304% in a year and exceeding his personal sales goal of $2,500,000 within 8 months. Patrick will be intensifying our focus along the East Coast.

Bill Heydt, Regional Sales Consultant | East Region

Bill Heydt is an insurance veteran, with over 30 years of leadership experience in the employer sponsored financial services and employee benefits industries with emphasis on the voluntary benefit market. Heydt is a proven large employer acquisition and client relation expert increasing revenues by 71% through strategically leveraging resources and cutting expenses. He has had remarkable success working with public sector officials, boards, consultants, lobbyists, brokers, C-Suite commercial accounts, and provider partners resulting in a 40% increase on public sector premiums. Heydt will be expanding the TBX® footprint on the East Coast with emphasis in the Northeast.

Tom Georgia, Regional Sales Director | Central Region

Tom Georgia brings over 10 years of experience within the technology and employee benefits industries. Tom spent the last 5 years at PlanSource as a Sales Solutions Specialist prior to joining TBX®. He is a well-versed in the benefits administration industry and has extensive knowledge of system capabilities and how clients can leverage technology to simplify their daily workflows. Georgia is adept at providing his broker partners with solutions to their customer challenges and will be focusing his efforts in further expanding the TBX®’ footprint in Illinois and Wisconsin.

About TBX® Employee Benefits, LLC

TBX®, based in Dallas, Texas, is the established, complete self-service engagement, education, enrollment, and administrative platform whose solutions help employers supply an enriched employee experience through world-class technology. The company’s innovative enrollment technology, behavioral science-based education videos, and integrated, data analytics driven, decision support tool provides employees with a guided tour of their benefits, in both English and Spanish, so they may make informed and confident decisions about their benefits. Employers are extremely motivated to partner with TBX® due to the substantial administrative and financial relief they provide. For more information about TBX® visit our website at www.tbxbenefits.com or contact us at info@tbxbenefits.com.

