New York, NY, July 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Critically acclaimed progressive-rock pioneers Crack The Sky released their new single, “Tribes,” today. Listen/purchase here. In celebration of the release, the track's lyric video exclusively premiered at VENTS Magazine yesterday - see here.

Crack The Sky - John Palumbo (Lead Vocals, Guitars, Keys), Rick Witkowski (Guitars & Vocals), Joey D’Amico (Drums & Vocals), Bobby Hird (Guitars & Vocals), Glenn Workman (Keyboards & Vocals) and Dave DeMarco (Bass & Vocals) - have enjoyed a forty-plus year career and have garnered critical acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Modern Drummer Magazine, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Baltimore Sun, Philadelphia Weekly, Relix and more.

“The song, ‘Tribes,’ is an observation of the sharp divide in our country. Everyone has a tribe. Everyone believes their tribe is the one with all the answers when the real answer is unity,” says writer/lead singer/guitarist/keyboardist John Palumbo.

The track comes from Crack The Sky’s anticipated new album, "Tribes," due out January 2021 on Carry On Music – a new music and artist management company led by music industry veteran Tom Lipsky who has achieved success with such iconic artists as Rush, Neil Young, Robert Plant, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Widespread Panic, The Steve Miller Band, and many more. “Crack The Sky continues their tradition of excellent musicianship and relevant messaging on their new single and album. It is an honor for the debut release of Carry On Music to be from Crack The Sky,” says Tom Lipsky.

About Carry On Music

Carry On Music is a partnership between the artist community and a global music and management company led by music industry veteran Tom Lipsky. Carry On’s executive team has achieved success with such iconic artists as Rush, Neil Young, Robert Plant, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Widespread Panic, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Megadeth, Rob Zombie, The Steve Miller Band, and many more. With representatives in Raleigh, New York, and Nashville, Carry On Music represents a diverse roster of established artists, as well as developing new artists through its record label and artist management divisions. Carry On Music LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CHNL Holdings, Inc. (NY).

