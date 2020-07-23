Brad Goldring Has Joined GTC Law Group PC & Affiliates

Westwood, MA, July 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- GTC Law Group, a premier IP and M&A boutique law firm, announced today that Brad Goldring has joined the firm and will practice in the firm’s Open Source Compliance and Mergers & Acquisitions groups. Brad comes to GTC with extensive experience counseling and developing risk mitigation strategies for large enterprises surrounding their use of open source software in all facets of their businesses. Brad is an excellent fit for GTC’s open source team, most of whom are former software developers and who have, collectively, reviewed thousands of code scan reports across hundreds of transactions.

Brad comes to GTC from Ford Motor Company, where he supported commercial technology contracts and software licensing for business units across the enterprise. Brad also specialized in open source software, managing the Office of the General Counsel’s open source software legal risk management team.

Brad also managed Ford’s Federal Communication Commission’s radio licenses for all manufacturing facilities across the United States. He also was an active member of the Board of Directors of Enterprise Wireless Alliance, a national trade association and advocate for business enterprise, private carrier network operators, and equipment manufacturers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad to our team. His extensive experience will be a tremendous asset when advising clients implementing or refining their open source compliance processes and policies, whether they are larger or smaller organizations,” said Tony Decicco, founder and leader of GTC’s open source compliance and due diligence practice.

“I am excited for the new opportunity to apply my software development and legal background to a new and diverse range of clients around the globe. It’s always interesting to learn more about how an organization operationalizes its open source usage, and now to be able to help a wide range of clients develop robust, nimble, and practical compliance processes is a wonderful opportunity,” said Mr. Goldring.

Before becoming an attorney, Brad served as a software developer with Omnivex Software, helping develop their next generation of digital signage software. Brad holds a J.D. from the University of Detroit Mercy, an LL.B. from the University of Windsor, and a B.Sc. (Eng.) in Computer Engineering from Queen's University.

GTC Law Group PC & Affiliates looks forward to making Brad’s expertise available for the benefit of their clients. Brad can be reached at bgoldring@gtclawgroup.com or (519) 999-5249.

GTC Law Group PC & Affiliates is one of the nation’s oldest and most recognized IP and M&A boutique law firms, delivering uniquely efficient business, transaction and IP legal services to some of the world’s largest companies and most sophisticated investors. Our Open Source Compliance and Due Diligence group consists of attorneys and paralegals almost all of whom are former software developers. This allows us to provide our clients with practical solutions to their open source-related questions and concerns. From code reviews performed in the context of transactions (such as mergers & acquisitions, investments and IPOs) to helping clients develop compliance programs and implement robust and nimble open source policies across large and small organizations, GTC prides itself on providing actionable, real-world advice that helps our clients leverage open source software in their products and contribute to open source communities, all while understanding and mitigating the risks involved. Please visit our website, www.gtclawgroup.com, for more information about our practices, experience and personnel.

