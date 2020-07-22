Storage Made Easy Raises Additional Growth Capital for the Enterprise File Fabric, Its Multi-Cloud Content Management Platform

Vehera LTD, a UK start-up trading as Storage Made Easy®, today announced that it has completed a growth capital funding round led by Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC, the private investment vehicle of Louis M. Bacon.

London, United Kingdom, July 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vehera LTD, a UK start-up trading as Storage Made Easy®, today announced that it has completed a growth capital funding round led by Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC, the private investment vehicle of Louis M. Bacon. The round was also supported by other existing shareholders, including London-based entrepreneurs who have experience in successfully exiting their businesses via sales to larger industry peers.

Storage Made Easy’s Enterprise File Fabric™ is a secure content management and data collaboration solution that indexes and works with a company’s existing on-premise or on-cloud storage silos, providing huge breadth given that over 60 storage platforms are supported. The solution does not provide storage. The File Fabric unites files in these disparate storage platforms to provide a single cohesive way for employees to securely work and collaborate across corporate data sets, while providing pre-configured security, governance, compliance and audit policies to the indexed data. The Enterprise File Fabric provides a vital tool for many businesses, and the importance of the product has been underscored throughout the Coronavirus pandemic as more business rely on remote working.

Earlier this year, Storage Made Easy also released a media and entertainment version of its product which has been very well received. This product introduced a transparent non-proprietary file transfer acceleration feature for large media assets that works across both on-premise and on-cloud storage. This new product, coupled with the strength of strategic partners and resellers, has helped the company accelerate growth over the last year.

John Dollin, Senior Media Operations Manager at Arsenal F.C. said: “Working with the team at SME has been a great experience and the product does exactly what it says on the tin, it makes it easy. In an ever changing and more demanding media landscape we, as a media team, need to adapt quickly to new requirements and as a result, require tools and services that are flexible and easy to configure. The File Fabric has already proven its worth and with its simple API, it was easy to integrate into our facility.”

Storage Made Easy is proud to support many blue-chip enterprise customers across a range of industries including retail, banking and finance, healthcare, and government.

Anatol Blass, Senior Vice President of IT & Scientific Computing at Sema4, the Patient-Centered Health Intelligence Company said, “Storage Made Easy’s File Fabric software is an important component of our IT infrastructure at Sema4. We appreciate the continued support from Storage Made Easy, which has been particularly helpful over recent months as we’ve rapidly built out a COVID-19 testing solution.”

Storage Made Easy also has a strategic partnership with object storage vendor Cloudian, who resells the product alongside its Cloudian Hyperstore product.

Jon Toor, Cloudian CMO said, “The combination of Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage systems and the Storage Made Easy File Fabric is a strong proposition for strategic object use cases which require end user access. This is particularly true in the current environment with more workers requiring remote access to sensitive enterprise data.”

Jim Liddle, CEO of Storage Made Easy said, “We are delighted to have the continued support of Moore Strategic Ventures as an institutional investor given its demonstrated track record of success with other market-leading, high-growth software companies. With the dramatic increase in remote working, and Moore Strategic Ventures’ support, I am confident that Storage Made Easy will be even better positioned to meet customer’s needs with its unique solutions and for sustainable growth.”

