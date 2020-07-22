Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Celebrates New Members

Farmingdale, NY, July 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to celebrate their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.

About New Members

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to welcome their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:

Shavanta T. Horton--Publishing

Thomas Franklin Hallmark--Education

Barbara Howard-Williams--Tax Preparation

Kelly LaRue Robinson--Healthcare

Tiffany A. Stockton--Cleaning

Paul Harris--Automotive

Kanelia L. Nixon--Government/Community Service

Pearl C. Webbe--Healthcare

Soraya Esmaili--Real Estate

Edward Kerper--Real Estate

Willie Hunter--Property Management

Jonathan Shawn Stewart--Retail/Automotive Parts

Jillian P. Jodoin--Education

Kimberly A. Boyd--Community Service

Christine G. Gonzales-Palmer--Marketing

Gwendolyn Vian Gordon--Education

Aaron C. Whitfield--Engineering Consulting

Barbara A. Gum--Healthcare

Melinie Torres-Moraga--Real Estate

Tanja M. Homrichhausen--Wellness

William A. Sigmon--Medical Transportation

Danny D. White--Painting

John Hoffman--Consulting

Alinafe E. Mutuwawira--Healthcare Staffing

Christine H. Carrington--Education/Psychology

Philip W. Isner--Government

Brandon M. Frazier--Logistics

Martin S. Lackey--Real Estate

Michael J.C. McMillan--Travel

Brandy L. Freeman--Travel

William Clinton L. Barnes III--Community Service

Margo M. Johnson--Government

Ron E. Fugate--Insurance

Felicia Miles--Healthcare

J. Anthony Darrell--Food

Geneva L. Wilson--Retail/Gift Baskets

Tania L. Simmons--Consulting

Shavonn Wilson--Education

Margaret A. Riese--Healthcare

Kimberly C. Reyes-Dott--Real Estate

Allison C. Donnelly--Staffing

Sheri Vella--Legal

KT Tershowski--Real Estate

Justin E. Zadorozny--Automotive

Kimberly Goodman--Healthcare

Natasha M. Sabbah--Government/Military

Lucinda C. Williams--E-Commerce

Franklyn M. Malone--Community Service

Mari A. McKithen--Government

Aaron Dorsey Jr.--Marketing

Lora L. Duvall--Human Services

Sandra D. Humphries--Government

Raquelle Gittens--Utilities/Water

Zachary T. Miller--Animal Training

Amy L. Burcham--Coaching

Tracy M. Green-Hoffman--Education

Alexander Sepulveda--Sports

Victoria Reed--Insurance

Maria Angelica Nasir--Real Estate

James F. Manon--Government

Lisa Hairston--Education

Cecilia Okugo--Media

Alex H. Gharib--Automotive Repair

Carolyn Jean Elsclager--Healthcare

Ryan E. Parker--Construction

Shannon L. Giager--Food

Arnold C. Rinas--Dispatch Service

Peter F. MacIntyre--Real Estate

Petergay Dunkley-Mullins--Healthcare

Collin Dahl--Software

Jeanette R. Patanella--Food

Barbara Tyson--Financial/Credit Repair

Alexander D. Joyeux--Telecommunications

Leticia Rodriguez Talavera--Education

Jeanne D. Pilgrim--Automotive

Nihshon T. Hulin--Entertainment

Kristan A. Roth--Cleaning

Melissa S. Remy--Education

Luisana T. Ayers--Food

Kathy A. Nelson--Fitness

Chanea D. Wilson--Government

Rhonda Léveillé--Education

Sturaé T. Meyers--Education

Jasmyne P. Peters--Consulting

Meg Arnold--Healthcare

Jacqueline J. March--Insurance

J. Rayna Smith--Author

Jermaine M. Smith--Nonprofit

Dane A. Jennings--Chemicals

Francis E. Kawtoski--Education

Kelley J. Smith--Government/Healthcare

Katherine E. Breault--Entertainment

Vincent L. Poole--Consulting

Deidre L. Shaffer--Real Estate

Ricky Fritch--Pharmaceuticals

Danielle A. Campo--Educational Consulting

Tracy L. Handley--Education

Kelvin George--Agriculture/Pest Control

Sabrina A. Peterson--Home Improvement

Darrell Wilson--Education

Jonee Marie Williams--Community Service

Bridget Koenig--Human Resources

Wany Joseph--Healthcare

Susanna L. Gonzalez--Postal Service

Antonio M. Wade--Entertainment/Apparel

Shiniki M. Canty--Healthcare

Roger T. Westgate--Healthcare

Kenyota Straughter--Hospitality Management

Robert H. Alzapiedi--Entertainment

Phillippa E. Bishop-Alexander--Education

Rafaela Kayryakoff--Education

William A. Cash--Towing and Recovery

Embree J. DeWitt--Religion

Tennille K. Dragan--Automotive

Jazsper R. Womack--Beauty

Katrenia P. Wilkinson--Education

Tara H. Monahan--Restaurant

Alycia Hinton--Real Estate

Demetrice V. Williams--Education

Duran L. Johnson--Transportation

Ellie Malmin--Beauty

John Guice Jr.--Electrical

Stanley W. Griffin--Nonprofit

Mona Jose Bernard--Education

Jonathan D. Stern--Real Estate/Restaurant

Paul L. Hathcock--Entertainment

Robert C. Bordner--Hospitality

Beth J. Christensen--Beauty

Gabrielle Marotta--Cosmetology

Jamie Nicole Handley--Bar/Beverages

Robert E. Samuels--Building Maintenance

Monique Irvin--Massage Therapy

Phillip Rogers--Transportation

Derrick P. Whitlow I--Healthcare

David L. Sopher--Jewelry

Beth A. Sickler--Arts and Crafts

Monica E. Barnes--Education

Shelley L. Couch--Education

Le-Toria M. Caldwell--Transportation

Reyes Hernandez--Restaurant

Joan Berkman Gerson--Travel

Kali Cochran--Government/Corrections

Rogerio Garza III--Retail

Sana Ahmed Bhumbla--Financial

Rudy Donalson--Culinary Education

Jeffrey S. Finifter--Tax Preparation

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

Contact Information:

Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696

Contact via Email

www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/816809

Press Release Distributed by PR.com