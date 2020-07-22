Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Celebrates New Members
Farmingdale, NY, July 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to celebrate their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to welcome their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Shavanta T. Horton--Publishing
Thomas Franklin Hallmark--Education
Barbara Howard-Williams--Tax Preparation
Kelly LaRue Robinson--Healthcare
Tiffany A. Stockton--Cleaning
Paul Harris--Automotive
Kanelia L. Nixon--Government/Community Service
Pearl C. Webbe--Healthcare
Soraya Esmaili--Real Estate
Edward Kerper--Real Estate
Willie Hunter--Property Management
Jonathan Shawn Stewart--Retail/Automotive Parts
Jillian P. Jodoin--Education
Kimberly A. Boyd--Community Service
Christine G. Gonzales-Palmer--Marketing
Gwendolyn Vian Gordon--Education
Aaron C. Whitfield--Engineering Consulting
Barbara A. Gum--Healthcare
Melinie Torres-Moraga--Real Estate
Tanja M. Homrichhausen--Wellness
William A. Sigmon--Medical Transportation
Danny D. White--Painting
John Hoffman--Consulting
Alinafe E. Mutuwawira--Healthcare Staffing
Christine H. Carrington--Education/Psychology
Philip W. Isner--Government
Brandon M. Frazier--Logistics
Martin S. Lackey--Real Estate
Michael J.C. McMillan--Travel
Brandy L. Freeman--Travel
William Clinton L. Barnes III--Community Service
Margo M. Johnson--Government
Ron E. Fugate--Insurance
Felicia Miles--Healthcare
J. Anthony Darrell--Food
Geneva L. Wilson--Retail/Gift Baskets
Tania L. Simmons--Consulting
Shavonn Wilson--Education
Margaret A. Riese--Healthcare
Kimberly C. Reyes-Dott--Real Estate
Allison C. Donnelly--Staffing
Sheri Vella--Legal
KT Tershowski--Real Estate
Justin E. Zadorozny--Automotive
Kimberly Goodman--Healthcare
Natasha M. Sabbah--Government/Military
Lucinda C. Williams--E-Commerce
Franklyn M. Malone--Community Service
Mari A. McKithen--Government
Aaron Dorsey Jr.--Marketing
Lora L. Duvall--Human Services
Sandra D. Humphries--Government
Raquelle Gittens--Utilities/Water
Zachary T. Miller--Animal Training
Amy L. Burcham--Coaching
Tracy M. Green-Hoffman--Education
Alexander Sepulveda--Sports
Victoria Reed--Insurance
Maria Angelica Nasir--Real Estate
James F. Manon--Government
Lisa Hairston--Education
Cecilia Okugo--Media
Alex H. Gharib--Automotive Repair
Carolyn Jean Elsclager--Healthcare
Ryan E. Parker--Construction
Shannon L. Giager--Food
Arnold C. Rinas--Dispatch Service
Peter F. MacIntyre--Real Estate
Petergay Dunkley-Mullins--Healthcare
Collin Dahl--Software
Jeanette R. Patanella--Food
Barbara Tyson--Financial/Credit Repair
Alexander D. Joyeux--Telecommunications
Leticia Rodriguez Talavera--Education
Jeanne D. Pilgrim--Automotive
Nihshon T. Hulin--Entertainment
Kristan A. Roth--Cleaning
Melissa S. Remy--Education
Luisana T. Ayers--Food
Kathy A. Nelson--Fitness
Chanea D. Wilson--Government
Rhonda Léveillé--Education
Sturaé T. Meyers--Education
Jasmyne P. Peters--Consulting
Meg Arnold--Healthcare
Jacqueline J. March--Insurance
J. Rayna Smith--Author
Jermaine M. Smith--Nonprofit
Dane A. Jennings--Chemicals
Francis E. Kawtoski--Education
Kelley J. Smith--Government/Healthcare
Katherine E. Breault--Entertainment
Vincent L. Poole--Consulting
Deidre L. Shaffer--Real Estate
Ricky Fritch--Pharmaceuticals
Danielle A. Campo--Educational Consulting
Tracy L. Handley--Education
Kelvin George--Agriculture/Pest Control
Sabrina A. Peterson--Home Improvement
Darrell Wilson--Education
Jonee Marie Williams--Community Service
Bridget Koenig--Human Resources
Wany Joseph--Healthcare
Susanna L. Gonzalez--Postal Service
Antonio M. Wade--Entertainment/Apparel
Shiniki M. Canty--Healthcare
Roger T. Westgate--Healthcare
Kenyota Straughter--Hospitality Management
Robert H. Alzapiedi--Entertainment
Phillippa E. Bishop-Alexander--Education
Rafaela Kayryakoff--Education
William A. Cash--Towing and Recovery
Embree J. DeWitt--Religion
Tennille K. Dragan--Automotive
Jazsper R. Womack--Beauty
Katrenia P. Wilkinson--Education
Tara H. Monahan--Restaurant
Alycia Hinton--Real Estate
Demetrice V. Williams--Education
Duran L. Johnson--Transportation
Ellie Malmin--Beauty
John Guice Jr.--Electrical
Stanley W. Griffin--Nonprofit
Mona Jose Bernard--Education
Jonathan D. Stern--Real Estate/Restaurant
Paul L. Hathcock--Entertainment
Robert C. Bordner--Hospitality
Beth J. Christensen--Beauty
Gabrielle Marotta--Cosmetology
Jamie Nicole Handley--Bar/Beverages
Robert E. Samuels--Building Maintenance
Monique Irvin--Massage Therapy
Phillip Rogers--Transportation
Derrick P. Whitlow I--Healthcare
David L. Sopher--Jewelry
Beth A. Sickler--Arts and Crafts
Monica E. Barnes--Education
Shelley L. Couch--Education
Le-Toria M. Caldwell--Transportation
Reyes Hernandez--Restaurant
Joan Berkman Gerson--Travel
Kali Cochran--Government/Corrections
Rogerio Garza III--Retail
Sana Ahmed Bhumbla--Financial
Rudy Donalson--Culinary Education
Jeffrey S. Finifter--Tax Preparation
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
