Harbor Point on the Bay Offers New Socially Distant Community Amenities

Residential Apartment Management Company responds to COVID-19 with new Socially Distant Community Amenities for Residents.

Boston, MA, July 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Harbor Point on the Bay continues to provide and add new community amenities and engagement tools for their residents to enjoy while promoting social distancing measures throughout COVID-19.

Residents of apartment communities across the United States have all experienced closed or limited use of their amenity spaces. Harbor Point on the Bay wasn’t any different when it closed all amenity spaces effective on March 17th under the direction of the local government. Since then, the management team has promoted several virtual events since the beginning of the shut down and has increased safe outdoor activities every few weeks.

Corcoran Mullins Jennison Management responded by engaging Boston based Trova, an apartment community social engagement platform. They quickly organized, marketed and held several successful virtual events such as Yappy Hour with your pets, Netflix Watch Party and a few Trivia Nights. In April, Trova hosted socially distant Clap Because We Care Friday’s at 7PM along with many other neighborhoods in the United States.

“I always looked forward to Friday’s, while my neighbors sang or clapped from their windows and I played drums and cars drove in the streets and honked their horns. It provided a sense of hope and togetherness when times looked their worst.” - Orlando Perilla, Resident and Chairman of Harbor Point Community Task Force

As the local government’s COVID-19 Task Force developed the phased re-opening plan, the management team was busy with their own phased plan to increase resident activities safely.

Harbor Point on the Bay moved regularly scheduled inside fitness classes led by resident instructors outside on the Boston waterfront while social distancing. “The classes mean so much to the residents during what would otherwise be a very lonely time.” - Andrew Gosselin, Resident and Fitness Instructor

Every few weeks the management team has introduced a new activity, amenity or feature which was not planned for 2020. They quickly added an option to play pickleball in the tennis courts, several outdoor ping pong tables and planned and installed a 9-hole disc golf course in collaboration with one of their residents who is an avid disc golfer. “We are just so excited to get out and throw every day.” - Taylor R. Welborn, Resident

“We took the approach to add new socially distant features to Harbor Point on the Bay to engage the residents and invite them outside to enjoy the waterfront location when many of the amenity spaces remained closed.” - Justin Holstrom, Marketing Director, Corcoran Jennison

Most recently, Harbor Point has provided several outdoor lawn games to be signed out from their now open socially distant Fitness Center. Residents were found playing Corn Hole, Kan Jam, Bottle Bash just outside by the Boston HarborWalk. The management team is also providing their own bike share program, which is free to their residents to borrow a bike to enjoy and bring it back for their neighbors to take advantage of. Of course, all residents are required to cleanse their hands before and after use and to maintain social distancing.

“We just love this area; it has everything, we came over from South Boston just to play a few games on these outdoor ping pong tables.” - Unknown South Boston Resident

Harbor Point on the Bay has plans to continue leveraging the social engagement platform while continuing to increase socially distant programs and activities throughout 2020.

