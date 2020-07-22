Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Porter Pictures, one of Beverly Hills' leading sales and producers services agencies, is proud to announce the BET Her Networks Premiere of their newest title "Bricked," which is going into heavy rotation after successful limited theatrical exhibitions.

"Bricked" stars Tracy Campbell (House of Payne, Army Wives, Meet the Browns) as Trevor Matthews, a promising young man battling bi-polar disorder, which as it grows, threatens to stop his career, love life, and future before he's even gotten started.

Veteran TV and film actor and recording artist Terrence C. Carson (Gang Related, Living Single, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Final Destination 2) plays the tough-as-nails psychiatrist and father figure who helps Trevor fight his demons and get his life back on track. The film is rounded out by fan favorites like Tasia Grant (Meet The Browns, Thick Skin, Vampire Diaries, numerous live stage productions) and rising young star Nicholas L. Ashe (Queen Sugar, Last Looks, Custody).

"Bricked" was written and directed by Aleshia Cowser and filmed in Atlanta's thriving African-American cinema and theatre scene. It was Cowser's passion and vision that attracted raves from cast and critics alike. TC Carson told eShe Magazine, "To see that this was a young African American female filmmaker and she wrote and directed this" was the "most fulfilling part" of joining the team. He couldn't be more proud of the respectful, dramatic, and empowering way the film raises awareness of "mental health in our community."

With the current national conversation over racial justice and health care issues, "Bricked" has themes that play to the center of what's going on in our society right now. And unlike so many movies that cheapen or exploit Black trauma, "Bricked" shows the struggle of a young man who wants to get better, through a distinctly African-American lens. But "Bricked" is also a story of determination, pluck, grit, hope and victory that is sure to resonate with all audiences.

Jeff Porter, the President and CEO of Porter Pictures, adds that, "Working with Aleshia has been such a treat! Her passion for filmmaking and how she held your interest with the subject at hand made me know I was looking at one of the most talented emerging voices in Urban cinema right now. I also want to personally thank Sharry Flaherty of Samera Entertainment for the introduction."

